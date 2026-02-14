Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
14.02.2026 13:19:00
Unity's CEO Just Explained Why Google's AI Can't Replace Game Engines (And He's Right)
Shares of video game engine developer Unity Software (NYSE: U) have been sent through the wringer over the past two weeks. In late January, the stock crashed after Alphabet unveiled Project Genie, an AI-powered tech demo that lets users create virtual worlds from text prompts. Then, earlier this week, Unity stock crashed again after the company's outlook fell short of expectations.Project Genie is impressive, and Unity stock was severely punished partly because investors have grown concerned that AI world generators could make video game engines obsolete. While AI could disrupt many industries, this fear appears misguided.
