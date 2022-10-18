Universal Appoints William Degnan Chief Claims Officer

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) ("Universal” or the "Company”), announced today that William Degnan has been appointed Chief Claims Officer. Mr. Degnan was previously Executive Vice President, Claims of Alder Adjusting Corporation, Universal’s wholly owned claims adjusting subsidiary.

Mr. Degnan will continue to lead enterprise-wide claims processing and adjusting, overseeing over 300 professionals and multiple third-party relationships.

"William has been instrumental to our claims department, helping to develop a first class organization that allows us to better serve our policyholders,” said Steve Donaghy, Chief Executive Officer. "William has spearheaded multiple initiatives, ultimately leading to increased customer satisfaction, and, under his leadership, we’ve increased technology adoption, leading to increased efficiency and productivity.”

Mr. Degnan has been with Universal since 2011. Prior to serving as Executive Vice President of Alder Adjusting Corporation, he held various positions of increasing responsibility within Universal’s claims department. He received a Master of Science degree in civil engineering from Florida Atlantic University.

About Universal

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) is a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. We develop, market, and write insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for our primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. We sell insurance products through both our appointed independent agents and through our direct online distribution channels in the United States across 19 states (primarily Florida). Learn more at universalinsuranceholdings.com.

