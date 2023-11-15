Universal Declares Regular and Special Cash Dividends

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) ("Universal” or the "Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per share of common stock and a special cash dividend of 13 cents per share of common stock, together totaling 29 cents per share of common stock, both payable on December 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 8, 2023. Today’s announcement brings total dividends declared in 2023 to 77 cents per share of common stock.

