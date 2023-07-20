|
20.07.2023 22:10:00
Universal Declares Regular Cash Dividend of 16 Cents per Share
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) ("Universal” or the "Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per share of common stock, payable August 11, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 4, 2023.
About Universal
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) is a holding company providing property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. We develop, market, and write insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for our primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. We provide insurance products through both our appointed independent agents and through our direct online distribution channels in the United States across 19 states (primarily Florida). Learn more at universalinsuranceholdings.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230720500254/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Universal Insurance Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten
|
26.04.23
|Earnings Preview: Universal Insurance Hldgs (Benzinga)
|
26.04.23
|Ausblick: Universal Insurance stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Universal Insurance Holdings Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Universal Insurance Holdings Inc
|14,00
|2,94%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.