18.09.2024 02:35:46
Universal Health Services Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Secured Notes
(RTTNews) - Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) announced the pricing of its public offering of senior secured notes. The company priced the offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.625% senior secured notes due 2029 and $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.050% senior secured notes due 2034. The Notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears, on April 15th and October 15th of each year, beginning on April 15, 2025. The 2029 Notes will mature on October 15, 2029 and the 2034 Notes will mature on October 15, 2034, unless earlier redeemed or repurchased.
The Notes offering is expected to close on September 26, 2024. The company plans to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay certain amounts outstanding under the Company's current tranche A term loan facility.
