27.02.2024 22:39:24

Universal Health Services, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $216.38 million, or $3.16 per share. This compares with $174.82 million, or $2.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Universal Health Services, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $214.91 million or $3.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $3.70 billion from $3.45 billion last year.

Universal Health Services, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $216.38 Mln. vs. $174.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.16 vs. $2.43 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.88 -Revenue (Q4): $3.70 Bln vs. $3.45 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Universal Health Services Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Universal Health Services Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Universal Health Services Inc. 156,00 3,31% Universal Health Services Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX zurückhaltend -- DAX wohl vor neuen Rekorden -- Asiens Märkte tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte verhalten in den Mittwochshandel starten, während der deutsche Leitindex auf ein neues Rekordhoch zusteuern dürfte. Zur Wochenmitte geht es an den asiatischen Aktienmärkten nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen