Universal Pictures And Pixelworks To Partner To Bring TrueCut Motion Technology To Universal Titles

(RTTNews) - Universal Pictures and Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) jointly announced Tuesday an agreement to bring the advanced TrueCut Motion technology to multiple Universal titles, starting with DreamWorks Animation's "The Wild Robot" (in theaters from September 27).

This and planned future Universal titles will feature Pixelworks' unique motion grading that naturally enhances the look and the feel of the world of film to deliver the ultimate theatrical experience.

TrueCut Motion is an award-winning technology breakthrough that provides filmmakers with an extended palette of motion looks that has never been possible before.

The powerful TrueCut Motion platform allows filmmakers to fine-tune or enhance the motion look of all the action, shot by shot, in post-production, while keeping the intended cinematic look and feel intact.

The TrueCut Motion platform then ensures that these creative choices are delivered consistently across every screen and optimized on any viewing device — spanning theaters, televisions, mobile and next-generation headsets — in both 3D and standard 2D environments.