On its fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 18, 2026, Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) announced full-year revenue of $897 million. Expanding campus capacity positions the business to capture rising demand for skilled trades technicians. Three takeaways from the call stand out for long-term investors.

Student demand for technical programs is outpacing available class seats, prompting management to add new schedules and expand facilities. Adding seats to existing campuses helps boost revenue without the full real estate cost of constructing a new location.

Recruiting field bottlenecks in the high school channel hurt student starts during the fourth quarter. Expanding the sales force and restoring centralized training aim to fix those operational stumbles before the next major graduation cycle.

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