Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence ("AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces that the University of Texas ("UT”) purchased two additional Knightscope K1 Blue Light Towers to be installed at a satellite campus in Tyler, Texas. UT has embraced the technology to help provide a safer environment for students, faculty and visitors by making reliable, one-touch access to services such as police, fire and EMS available to everyone on campus.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240729912181/en/

University of Texas Expands Emergency Communications (Photo: Business Wire)

The familiar blue illuminated towers are a very reassuring sight when emergency services are needed and help cure an overconfident dependence on cell phones. Cell phones use can be challenging during an emergency due to potential power outages, network congestion and lack of real-time geolocation capabilities at emergency dispatcher services. The K1 Blue Light Towers work day and night in all weather and even when communications are most congested. Blue light emergency phone systems also always report one’s precise location reliably, ensuring the expedited arrival of appropriate help.

GET EXPERT HELP

To learn more about Knightscope’s portfolio of public safety technologies, including the recently announced K1 Laser or any of its Autonomous Security Robot, Blue Light Emergency Communication System or Automated Gunshot Detection Services, book a discovery call or demonstration today at www.knightscope.com/discover.

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should,” "may,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” "proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s goals, profitability, growth, prospects, reduction of expenses, and outlook. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240729912181/en/