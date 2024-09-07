|
07.09.2024 17:00:00
Up 12% in 2024, You May Want to Buy This Semiconductor Stock Before It Goes on a Bull Run
Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) isn't as well-known in the semiconductor industry as major players like Nvidia or Taiwan Semiconductor, which are riding the fast-growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and reporting eye-popping growth. That explains why shares of the chipmaker are up just 12% year to date, lagging the stunning gains recorded by some of its peers and the semiconductor sector overall.However, a closer look at the company's latest quarterly results and management's commentary indicates the chipmaker is on the verge of a turnaround. With its offerings used in various end markets, including the industrial, automotive, consumer, and aerospace and defense industries, among others, buying this semiconductor stock right now could be a smart thing to do from a long-term perspective.Analog Devices released its fiscal 2024 third-quarter results (for the three months ended Aug. 3) last month. The company's revenue fell 25% year over year to $2.31 billion, while non-GAAP earnings were down 37% from the same quarter last year to $1.58 per share.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Real Estate Corp Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Real Estate Corp Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!