|
03.07.2024 09:30:00
Up 65% in a Year, This Pandemic Winner Could Get a Big Boost Thanks to Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Computer peripherals manufacturer Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) delivered stellar returns during the COVID-19 pandemic that gripped the globe in 2020 and 2021.The stock clocked gains of more than 150% from the beginning of January 2020 to mid-2021 as its sales and profits ballooned thanks to the robust demand for computer accessories from people who were working from home or using its products for video gaming. However, a collapse in sales of personal computers (PCs) in 2022 and 2023 has weighed big-time on Logitech stock, which explains why the stock is down 21% in the past three years while the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index has clocked 24% gains over the same period.Logitech stock has regained some momentum in the past year with an impressive 65% price jump. Let's see why that has been the case and whether Logitech's stock market rally is sustainable.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%