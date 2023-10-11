UpHealth Promotes CFO Martin Beck To Replace Samuel Meckey As CEO

(RTTNews) - Digital health company UpHealth, Inc. (UPH) announced Wednesday the appointment by the Board of Directors of Martin Beck to serve as the Company's next Chief Executive Officer, replacing Samuel Meckey, effective October 6, 2023. Beck has also being named as a member of the Board of Directors, effective October 9, 2023.

Beck has been UpHealth's Chief Financial Officer since February 2020. Jay Jennings, currently the Company's Chief Accounting Officer, will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer.

The Company also announced the reduction of an additional 20 corporate roles. These organizational changes do not impact the Company's business units.

This action was taken to mitigate the financial impact of the September 14, 2023 decision by a trial court in New York to grant summary judgment in favor of Needham & Company LLC. The Company continues to seek a fair resolution through an appeals process of the judgment.