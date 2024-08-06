Upland BA Insight Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in AI-enabled cloud software for digital transformation, today announced the availability of Upland BA Insight for Microsoft Azure AI Search in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. BA Insight customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Built on Microsoft Azure AI Search, BA Insight for Azure AI Search combines the BA Insight user experience platform, BA Insight SmartHub, with over 90 Connectors. The solution securely brings user data into Azure AI Search and delivers intelligent, actionable content search experiences, without bouncing between multiple systems looking for the right information.

"Our customers require conversational, chat-like search to uncover more precise and pertinent results each time they input a search,” said Sean Coleman, General Manager of Knowledge Center Management at Upland Software. "BA Insight enables this process through vectorization, an advanced search technique that understands the semantic similarity between words to return more appropriate and precise answers. Along with leveraging Microsoft Azure OpenAI capabilities, Azure AI Services, AI Document Intelligence, and Azure Machine Learning, we’re able to provide efficient solutions to our customers’ business challenges.”

BA Insight is a robust enterprise AI search solution and a catalyst for AI evolution. Leveraging advanced search, machine learning, and natural language processing, the solution harnesses unstructured data and content, expediting retrieval, cutting down manual efforts, and significantly increasing user productivity. Backed by over a decade of expertise, BA Insight delivers a mature AI enterprise search solution, seamlessly integrating with diverse repositories and knowledge systems. The offering enables customers to consolidate scattered data sources and ensure only wanted data is fed into the generative AI engine.

"Microsoft Azure Marketplace welcomes BA Insight, which joins a cloud marketplace landscape predicted to grow revenue 500% from 2022 to 2025,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Thanks to Azure Marketplace and partners like Upland Software, customers can do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about Upland BA Insight for Microsoft Azure AI Search at its page on the Azure Marketplace.

About Upland Software

Upland Software Inc. enables global businesses to work smarter with over 25 proven enterprise cloud software products that increase revenue, reduce costs, and deliver immediate value. Our solutions offer many integrated AI capabilities and cover digital marketing, knowledge management, contact center service, sales productivity, content lifecycle automation, and more. Upland's powerful cloud products are trusted by more than 10,000 global customers. Learn how Upland helps businesses achieve outcomes that matter at www.uplandsoftware.com.

