Upland FileBound Named a Gold Medalist in the 2023 SoftwareReviews ECM Data Quadrant Report

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) has been recognized, for the third year in a row, as a gold medalist and leader in the 2023 Enterprise Content Management Data Quadrant report from SoftwareReviews for its document management and workflow automation product, FileBound. The award is based on the combined knowledge of real users, and placement is based on overall satisfaction with product features, vendor experience, capabilities, and emotional sentiment.

Upland FileBound is a Gold Medalist in the 2023 SoftwareReviews ECM Data Quadrant Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"A big priority I hear from leaders is managing and leveraging growing volumes of information in a remote and dynamic workplace,” said Andrea Malick, Research Director of Applications – Data & Analytics at SoftwareReviews. "Customer-focused solutions like FileBound treat information as integral to the flow of how people work—across departments and lifecycle stages from capture to collaboration through to retention and archive. We can use technology like FileBound’s automated workflows and user dashboards to make user experience and compliance as easy as possible in the real world.”

In the report, FileBound received an 8.9/10 composite score, which represents the average of four different evaluation areas: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend. Additionally, the report highlights that, among surveyed FileBound users, 99% report a plan to renew.

Other highlights within the report include:

92% likeliness to recommend by FileBound users surveyed for the report;

by FileBound users surveyed for the report; High satisfaction scores for core software features: ECM document management, workflow process automation, access permissions management, file conversion, and search; and

for core software features: ECM document management, workflow process automation, access permissions management, file conversion, and search; and 94% product experience rating among surveyed FileBound users.

Using surveys and data from the ECM Data Quadrant Report, SoftwareReviews also prepared the FileBound Buyer Experience Report. The report highlights reviews by real customers, who analyzed the value they received with their use of the product and is intended to help others make an informed decision when choosing a new software product or technology partner.

"We are proud to be included for the third year in a row as a top leader in SoftwareReviews’ ECM Data Quadrant Report,” said Shawn Freligh, SVP and General Manager of Content Lifecycle Automation solutions at Upland Software. "More businesses today are modernizing and automating digital processes for document management and workflow. Upland continues to focus on its core technology strengths, while investing in AI development to expand existing capabilities, all with the aim of improving efficiency and transforming the way businesses get work done.”

For more information, download the SoftwareReviews ECM Data Quadrant Report.

Visit this site to download the SoftwareReviews FileBound Buyer Experience Report and review what real users are saying about the product.

To learn more about FileBound, visit uplandsoftware.com/FileBound.

About Upland

Upland helps global businesses accelerate digital transformation with a powerful cloud software library that provides choice, flexibility, and value. Our growing library of products delivers the "last mile" plug-in processes, reporting, and job-specific workflows that major cloud platforms and homegrown systems don't provide. We focus on specific business challenges and support every corner of the organization, operating at scale and delivering quick time to value for our ~1,800 enterprise customers. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class IT research and consulting firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

