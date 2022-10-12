Upland RightAnswers Introduces a New Dynamic Way to Access and Capture Knowledge Across the Enterprise

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) has announced the release of RightAnswers X, a browser extension that powers the RightAnswers connected knowledge experience, seamlessly unlocking the possibility to deliver knowledge to every corner of the enterprise through AI-powered centralized search.

"Enterprises are seeing a dramatic increase in the expansion needs of their knowledge management programs. The ability to deliver knowledge into all corners of the enterprise is critical to improve the day-to-day lives of knowledge users and fosters corporate knowledge cultures,” said Keith Berg, General Manager of Upland’s Contact Center Solutions, "RightAnswers X empowers users to seamlessly expand their knowledge programs by eliminating the need for costly and resource intensive integration efforts, putting knowledge everywhere employees need it.”

RightAnswers X breaks down the siloes that traditional knowledge management programs have created. The latest feature from RightAnswers provides companies a departure from the traditional centralized knowledge approach of having knowledge restricted to a handful of applications. With RightAnswers X customers can encourage their experts to contribute and source knowledge from anywhere their browser takes them.

Capabilities of RightAnswers X include:

Simplified set up makes knowledge sharing as easy as installing an extension and enabling the out-of-the-box configurations to activate RightAnswers X in the browser-based application or website required.

In-app knowledge capture is made easy when you find information that needs to be added to the knowledgebase, simply highlight the text, and start creating an article in seconds.

Expanded integration capabilities enable customer service teams, service desks, HR, and other operations teams to integrate directly into their day-to-day tools, ensuring the right answer gets to the right person at the right time every time.

Centralized search powered by AI allows users to search all content sources and return results in a single view.

RightAnswers X is available now for current RightAnswers customers. For more information about RightAnswers X visit https://uplandsoftware.com/rightanswers/rightanswers-x/.

About Upland Software

Upland helps global businesses accelerate digital transformation with a powerful cloud software library that provides choice, flexibility, and value. Our growing library of products delivers the "last mile" plug-in processes, reporting, and job specific workflows that major cloud platforms and homegrown systems don’t provide. We focus on specific business challenges and support every corner of the organization, operating at scale and delivering quick time to value for our 1,800+ enterprise customers. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005287/en/