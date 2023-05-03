Upland Software, Inc. Adopts Tax Benefit Preservation Plan for Net Operating Losses

Upland Software, Inc. ("Upland”) (NASDAQ: UPLD) announced today that its Board of Directors (the "Board”) has adopted a tax benefit preservation plan (the "Plan”) designed to preserve the availability of its net operating loss carryforwards ("NOLs”) and other tax attributes under the Internal Revenue Code (the "Code”).

As of March 31, 2023, Upland had approximately $147 million of U.S. federal NOLs as well as other tax attributes that could be available in certain circumstances to reduce future U.S. corporate income tax liabilities. These NOLs are primarily attributable to the pre-acquisition operations of the entities acquired by Upland since its founding in 2010, including acquisition-related expenses. Upland’s ability to use these NOLs (as well as other tax attributes) would be substantially limited if Upland were to experience an "ownership change” within the meaning of Section 382 of the Code. In general, an ownership change would occur if stockholders that own (or are deemed to own) at least 5 percent or more of Upland’s stock increased their cumulative ownership in Upland by more than 50 percentage points over their lowest ownership percentage within a rolling three-year period. The Plan is intended to reduce the likelihood of such an ownership change by deterring any person or group from acquiring beneficial ownership of 4.9% or more of Upload’s outstanding common stock.

The Plan is similar to those adopted by numerous other public companies with significant NOLs. The Plan is not designed to prevent any action that the Board determines to be in the best interests of Upland and its stockholders, and will help to ensure that the Board remains in the best position to discharge its fiduciary duties.

As part of the Plan, the Board declared a dividend of one preferred stock purchase right, which are referred to as "rights,” for each outstanding share of Upland common stock. The dividend will be payable to holders of record as of the close of business on May 12, 2023. Any shares of Upland common stock issued after the record date will be issued together with the rights.

The rights will initially trade with Upland’s common stock and will generally become exercisable if a person or group, without the approval of the Board, acquires 4.9% or more of Upland’s outstanding common stock. Under the Plan, any person which currently owns 4.9% or more of Upland’s outstanding common stock may continue to own its shares of common stock but may not acquire any additional shares without triggering the Plan (except as otherwise specified in the Plan). If the rights become exercisable, all holders of rights (other than the triggering person) will be entitled to purchase Upland common stock at a 50% discount or Upland may exchange each right held by such holders for one share of Upland common stock. Rights held by the triggering person will become null and void and will not be exercisable.

The Board has established procedures by which it will consider requests by stockholders to exempt certain acquisitions of Upland common stock from the Plan if the Board determines that doing so would not limit or impair the availability of the tax benefits or is otherwise in the best interests of Upland.

The Plan took effect on May 2, 2023 and is scheduled to continue in effect until May 1, 2024, unless terminated earlier in accordance with its terms.

Additional information about the Plan will be available on a Form 8-K to be filed by Upland with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”).

About Upland Software

Upland helps global businesses accelerate digital transformation with a powerful cloud software library that provides choice, flexibility, and value. Our growing library of products delivers the "last mile” plug-in processes, reporting, and job specific workflows that major cloud platforms and homegrown systems don’t provide. We focus on specific business challenges and support every corner of the organization, operating at scale and delivering quick time to value for our ~1,800 enterprise customers. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.

