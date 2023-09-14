Upland Software Earns 30+ Badges in G2’s Fall 2023 Market Reports

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) is proud to announce that it earned 33 badges in G2’s Fall 2023 market report across several of its products. Upland’s knowledge management solution, RightAnswers, earned a "High Performer” badge in the grid report for knowledge base and knowledge management, and two additional badges. Its audience development solution, Second Street, walked away with an impressive 22 badges, including "Leader” as well as "High Performer” in several different grids for email marketing, sweepstakes, and lead capture.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230914967040/en/

A sampling of the badges earned by RightAnswers, Second Street, PSA, Kapost and ComSci in G2's Fall 2023 market reports. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Upland has made a significant R&D investment in recent years in order to meet the evolving needs of our customers and these badges are a direct reflection of the hard work our team has put forward,” said Dan Doman, Chief Product Officer at Upland. "We remain committed to innovating and improving the solutions that put our customers in a position to be successful.”

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”

RightAnswers:

Best Meets Requirements – Usability Index for Knowledge Base

Usability Index for Knowledge Base High Performer – Grid Report for Knowledge Base

Grid Report for Knowledge Base High Performer – Grid Report for Knowledge Management

Grid Report for Knowledge Management Users Most Likely to Recommend – Enterprise Results Index for Contact Center Knowledge Base

Second Street:

Leader – Americas Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture

Americas Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture Leader – Americas Regional Grid for Sweepstakes

Americas Regional Grid for Sweepstakes High Performer – Americas Regional Grid Report for Email Marketing

Americas Regional Grid Report for Email Marketing High Performer – Grid Report for Email Marketing

Grid Report for Email Marketing Leader – Grid for Lead Capture

Grid for Lead Capture Leader – Grid Report for Sweepstakes

Grid Report for Sweepstakes High Performer – Mid-Market Americas Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture

Mid-Market Americas Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture High Performer – Mid-Market Grid Report for Lead Capture

Mid-Market Grid Report for Lead Capture Easiest To Do Business With – Mid-Market Relationship Index for Lead Capture

Mid-Market Relationship Index for Lead Capture Easiest Admin – Mid-Market Usability Index for Lead Capture

Mid-Market Usability Index for Lead Capture Easiest To Do Business With – Relationship Index for Sweepstakes

Relationship Index for Sweepstakes Best Results – Results Index for Sweepstakes

Results Index for Sweepstakes High Performer – Small-Business Americas Regional Grid Report for Email Marketing

Small-Business Americas Regional Grid Report for Email Marketing High Performer – Small-Business Americas Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture

Small-Business Americas Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture High Performer – Small-Business Americas Regional Grid Report for Sweepstakes

Small-Business Americas Regional Grid Report for Sweepstakes High Performer – Small-Business Grid Report for Email Marketing

Small-Business Grid Report for Email Marketing High Performer – Small-Business Grid Report for Lead Capture

Small-Business Grid Report for Lead Capture Best Relationships, Best Support, and Easiest To Do Business With – Small-Business Relationship Index for Sweepstakes

Small-Business Relationship Index for Sweepstakes Best Usability – Usability Index for Sweepstakes

Usability Index for Sweepstakes High Performer – Small-Business Grid Report for Sweepstakes

PSA:

Easiest Setup – Enterprise Implementation Index for Professional Service Automation

Enterprise Implementation Index for Professional Service Automation High Performer – Enterprise Americas Regional Grid Report for Professional Services Automation

Enterprise Americas Regional Grid Report for Professional Services Automation High Performer – Canada Regional Grid Report for Professional Services Automation

Kapost:

Fastest Implementation – Enterprise Implementation Index for Content Creation

ComSci:

Leader – Grid Report for Enterprise IT Management

Grid Report for Enterprise IT Management High Performer – Asia Pacific Regional Grid Report for Enterprise IT Management

Asia Pacific Regional Grid Report for Enterprise IT Management High Performer - Asia Regional Grid Report for Enterprise IT Management

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.

To learn more about any of Upland’s products listed above, visit https://uplandsoftware.com/products/.

About Upland Software

Upland helps global businesses accelerate digital transformation with a powerful cloud software library that provides choice, flexibility, and value. Our growing library of products delivers the "last mile" plug-in processes, reporting, and job specific workflows that major cloud platforms and homegrown systems don’t provide. We focus on specific business challenges and support every corner of the organization, operating at scale and delivering quick time to value for our ~1,800 enterprise customers. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230914967040/en/