Upland Software Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in cloud-based tools for digital transformation, today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter 2023 and issued guidance for its second quarter and full year of 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $77.1 million, a decrease of 2% from $78.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. Total revenue growth includes a negative impact of 2% from changes in foreign currency exchange rates ("FX"). Without FX, total revenue growth would have been flat.

Subscription and support revenue was $72.9 million, a decrease of 1% from $73.6 million in the first quarter of 2022. Subscription and support revenue growth includes a negative impact of 2% from FX. Without FX, subscription and support revenue growth would have been 1%.

GAAP net loss was $140.0 million compared to a GAAP net loss of $22.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was $141.4 million compared to GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $22.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders was $4.38 per share, compared to a GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.73 per share in the first quarter of 2022. This quarter-over-quarter increase in quarterly GAAP net loss is primarily attributable to a $128.8 million non-cash Goodwill impairment charge.

Adjusted EBITDA was $17.6 million, or 23% of total revenue, compared to $23.4 million, or 30% of total revenue, in the first quarter of 2022.

GAAP operating cash flow was $15.8 million, compared to GAAP operating cash flow of $8.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. Free cash flow was $15.6 million, compared to free cash flow of $8.0 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Cash on hand as of the end of the first quarter of 2023 was $257.7 million.

"In Q1, we beat our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance midpoints, even after FX headwinds and free cash flow came in stronger than expected," said Jack McDonald, Upland's chairman and chief executive officer. "We also added 20 new major customers and announced a host of new product innovations," he added. "It's still early, but we are making progress on our new growth plan and remain focused on building shareholder value over time.”

First Quarter Business Highlights

We expanded relationships with 333 existing customers, 38 of which were major expansions. We also welcomed 207 new customers to Upland in the first quarter, including 20 new major customers.

We hosted a webinar featuring Forrester to discuss the future of knowledge management and the beta release of Upland’s AI Knowledge Assistant, currently available to RightAnswers customers. With Upland’s new AI Knowledge Assistant, which utilizes OpenAI's ChatGPT API, knowledge workers can streamline the creation of knowledge by simply requesting content related to their topic at hand and receiving a real-time response with full article content, summarization, and identification of key words.

FileBound was one once again recognized as a gold medalist and leader in the Enterprise Content Management Data Quadrant Report from SoftwareReviews for document management and workflow automation capabilities.

AccuRoute’s latest release extends MFP integrations with Lexmark, increases DMS visibility, and expands fax API support to ensure the security of Personally Identifiable Information in highly-regulated industries, such as healthcare.

BA Insight was recognized by KMWorld's 2023 list of 100 companies that matter in knowledge management.

Business Outlook

The guidance below reflects the significant incremental sales, marketing and product investments that Upland is making as part of its comprehensive growth plan.

For the quarter ending June 30, 2023, Upland expects reported total revenue to be between $69.8 and $75.8 million, including subscription and support revenue between $65.7 and $70.7 million, for a decline in total revenue of 9% at the mid-point over the quarter-ended June 30, 2022. Second quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $15.0 and $18.0 million, for an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 23% at the mid-point. This Adjusted EBITDA guide at the mid-point is a decrease of 33% from the quarter-ended June 30, 2022.

For the full year ending December 31, 2023, Upland expects reported total revenue to be between $288.0 and $312.0 million, including subscription and support revenue between $269.0 and $289.0 million, for a decline in total revenue of 5% at the mid-point over the year ended December 31, 2022. Full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $63.0 and $75.0 million, for an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 23% at the mid-point. This Adjusted EBITDA guide at the midpoint is a decrease of 29% over the year ended December 31, 2022.

Conference Call Details

Upland's executive team will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time, 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today to review Upland’s financial results and outlook for the business. The call can be accessed via a webcast on investor.uplandsoftware.com, or by dialing 1-888-800-8770 in North America or +1-646-307-1953 if outside North America, international rates apply. Attendees will need to use access code 6485253 to join the call. This webcast will contain forward-looking statements and other material information regarding Upland’s financial and operating results.

Following the completion of the conference call, a recording of the webcast will be made available at investor.uplandsoftware.com for twelve months.

About Upland Software

Upland helps global businesses accelerate digital transformation with a powerful cloud software library that provides choice, flexibility, and value. Our growing library of products delivers the "last mile" plug-in processes, reporting, and job specific workflows that major cloud platforms and homegrown systems don’t provide. We focus on specific business challenges and support every corner of the organization, operating at scale and delivering quick time to value for our ~1,800 enterprise customers. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share and free cash flow.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results, such as our revenues excluding the impact for foreign currency fluctuations or our operating performance excluding not only non-cash charges, but also discrete cash charges that are infrequent in nature. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, see the tables provided below in this release.

We are unable to reconcile any forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their directly comparable GAAP financial measures because the information which is needed to complete a reconciliation is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort. Additionally, we are unable to quantify the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations on components of our income statement beyond revenues because the information which is needed to do so is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.

Upland defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), calculated in accordance with GAAP, plus net income (loss) from discontinued operations, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, net, other expense (income), net, provision for income taxes, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses, non-recurring litigation costs, purchase accounting adjustments for deferred revenue and impairment of goodwill.

Upland defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss), calculated in accordance with GAAP, plus, amortization of purchased intangible assets, amortization of debt discount, loss on debt extinguishment, stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related expenses, non-recurring litigation expenses, purchase accounting adjustments for deferred revenue, non-recurring provision for income tax, impairment of goodwill and the related tax effect of the adjustments above.

Upland defines free cash flow as GAAP operating cash flow less purchases of property and equipment.

Upland defines major accounts as accounts with greater than or equal to $25,000 in annual recurring revenue.

Upland defines major expansions as existing customers who expanded the amount of annual recurring revenue under their contract by at least $25,000.

Upland defines cash gross margin as product revenue less subscription and support cost of sales, excluding depreciation & amortization.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance, including our guidance related to future performance, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments we may make. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact and often include words such as "anticipate,” "believe,” "may,” "will,” "continue,” "seek,” "estimate,” "intend,” "hope,” "predict,” "could,” "should,” "would,” "project,” "plan,” "expect” or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but are not limited to our financial performance and our ability to achieve or sustain profitability or predict future results; our plans regarding future acquisitions and our ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions; our ability to expand our go to market operations, including our marketing and sales organization, and successfully increase sales of our products; our ability to obtain financing in the future on acceptable terms or at all; our expectations with respect to revenue, cost of revenue and operating expenses in future periods; our expectations with regard to revenue from perpetual licenses and professional services; our ability to adapt to macroeconomic factors impacting the global economy, including foreign currency exchange risk, inflation and supply chain constraints; our ability to attract and retain customers; our ability to successfully enter new markets and manage our international expansion; our ability to comply with privacy laws and regulations; our ability to deliver high-quality customer service; our plans regarding, and our ability to effectively manage, our growth; maintaining our senior management team and key personnel; the performance of our resellers; our ability to adapt to changing market conditions and competition; our ability to adapt to technological change and continue to innovate; global economic and financial market conditions and uncertainties; the growth of demand for cloud-based, digital transformation applications; our ability to integrate our applications with other software applications; maintaining and expanding our relationships with third parties; costs associated with defending intellectual property infringement and other claims; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand and intellectual property; our expectations with regard to trends, such as seasonality, which affect our business; impairments to goodwill and other intangible assets; our beliefs regarding how our applications benefit customers and what our competitive strengths are; the operation, reliability and security of our third-party data centers; the risk that we did not consider another contingency included in this list; our expectations as to the payment of dividends; and factors that could affect our business and financial results identified in Upland's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Upland's most recent 10-K filed with the SEC. Additional information will also be set forth in Upland's future quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings that Upland makes with the SEC. The forward-looking statements herein represent Upland's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while Upland may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Upland specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the views of Upland as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Upland Software, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue: Subscription and support $ 72,914 $ 73,627 Perpetual license 1,571 1,778 Total product revenue 74,485 75,405 Professional services 2,571 3,311 Total revenue 77,056 78,716 Cost of revenue: Subscription and support 23,485 22,069 Professional services and other 2,051 2,686 Total cost of revenue 25,536 24,755 Gross profit 51,520 53,961 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 14,289 15,593 Research and development 12,530 12,067 General and administrative 17,189 19,614 Depreciation and amortization 15,094 11,051 Acquisition-related expenses 1,094 10,413 Impairment of goodwill 128,755 — Total operating expenses 188,951 68,738 Loss from operations (137,431 ) (14,777 ) Other expense: Interest expense, net (5,461 ) (7,762 ) Other income (expense), net 1,425 (418 ) Total other expense (4,036 ) (8,180 ) Loss before benefit from income taxes (141,467 ) (22,957 ) Benefit from income taxes 1,422 126 Net loss $ (140,045 ) $ (22,831 ) Preferred stock dividends (1,315 ) — Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (141,360 ) $ (22,831 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (4.38 ) $ (0.73 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 32,259,110 31,163,273

Upland Software, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 257,720 $ 248,653 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 40,475 47,594 Deferred commissions, current 10,901 10,961 Unbilled receivables 6,225 5,313 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,193 8,774 Total current assets 325,514 321,295 Tax credits receivable 1,719 2,411 Property and equipment, net 1,719 1,830 Operating lease right-of-use asset 5,088 5,719 Intangible assets, net 232,368 248,851 Goodwill 349,990 477,043 Deferred commissions, noncurrent 13,552 13,794 Interest rate swap assets 33,014 41,168 Other assets 2,502 1,348 Total assets $ 965,466 $ 1,113,459 LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,793 $ 14,939 Accrued compensation 9,427 7,393 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 7,758 10,644 Deferred revenue 106,974 106,465 Liabilities due to sellers of businesses 447 5,429 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,822 3,205 Current maturities of notes payable 3,109 3,136 Total current liabilities 145,330 151,211 Notes payable, less current maturities 510,967 511,847 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 4,411 4,707 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 4,391 4,947 Noncurrent deferred tax liability, net 18,691 18,416 Other long-term liabilities 1,237 1,170 Total liabilities 685,027 692,298 Series A Convertible Preferred Stock 113,606 112,291 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 611,667 606,755 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 4,206 11,110 Accumulated deficit (449,043 ) (308,998 ) Total stockholders’ equity 166,833 308,870 Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity $ 965,466 $ 1,113,459

Upland Software, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating activities Net loss $ (140,045 ) $ (22,831 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 18,500 14,262 Change in fair value of liabilities due to sellers of businesses — (75 ) Deferred income taxes (1,975 ) (1,341 ) Amortization of deferred costs 3,352 2,896 Foreign currency re-measurement loss (859 ) — Non-cash interest and other expense 573 555 Non-cash stock compensation expense 6,462 11,619 Non-cash loss on impairment of goodwill 128,755 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of purchase business combinations: Accounts receivable 6,991 9,182 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,845 ) 1,787 Accounts payable (184 ) (4,145 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (859 ) (4,790 ) Deferred revenue (41 ) 1,103 Net cash provided by operating activities 15,825 8,222 Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (215 ) (176 ) Purchase business combinations, net of cash acquired — (62,333 ) Net cash used in investing activities (215 ) (62,509 ) Financing activities Proceeds from notes payable, net of issuance costs (130 ) (3 ) Payments on notes payable (1,350 ) (1,350 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (235 ) (547 ) Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs — 182 Additional consideration paid to sellers of businesses (5,066 ) (2,493 ) Net cash used in financing activities (6,781 ) (4,211 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash 238 (217 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents 9,067 (58,715 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 248,653 189,158 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 257,720 $ 130,443

Upland Software, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (140,045 ) $ (22,831 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization expense 18,500 14,262 Interest expense, net 5,461 7,762 Other expense (income), net (1,425 ) 418 Benefit from income taxes (1,422 ) (126 ) Stock-based compensation expense 6,462 11,619 Acquisition-related expense 1,086 10,413 Non-recurring litigation costs — — Purchase accounting deferred revenue discount 228 1,929 Impairment of goodwill 128,755 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,600 $ 23,446

Upland Software, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Loss and Non-GAAP EPS (in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP net income: Net loss $ (140,045 ) $ (22,831 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense 6,462 11,619 Amortization of purchased intangibles 18,170 13,825 Amortization of debt discount 573 555 Acquisition-related expense 1,086 10,413 Nonrecurring litigation expense — — Purchase accounting deferred revenue discount 228 1,929 Impairment of goodwill 128,755 — Tax effect of adjustments above (4,253 ) (2,603 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 10,976 $ 12,907 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, basic 32,259,110 31,163,273 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, diluted 38,979,587 31,324,492 Non-GAAP earnings per share, basic $ 0.34 $ 0.41 Non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.41

Upland Software, Inc. Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 15,825 $ 8,222 Less: Purchase of Property and Equipment (215 ) (176 ) Free Cash Flow $ 15,610 $ 8,046

Upland Software, Inc. Supplemental Financial Information (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Stock-based compensation: Cost of revenue $ 302 $ 402 Research and development 655 748 Sales and marketing 576 1,474 General and administrative 4,929 8,995 Total $ 6,462 $ 11,619

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Depreciation: Cost of revenue $ 2 $ 2 Operating expense 328 435 Total $ 330 $ 437 Amortization: Cost of revenue $ 3,404 $ 3,209 Operating expense 14,766 10,616 Total $ 18,170 $ 13,825

