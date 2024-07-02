Upland Software Secures 55+ Badges in G2’s Summer 2024 Market Reports

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in AI-enabled cloud software for digital transformation, today announced that it earned 56 badges in G2’s Summer 2024 market reports across its portfolio of products, up from 44 badges in the Spring 2024 reports. The company’s AI knowledge management solutions, Upland RightAnswers and Upland Panviva, continue to garner numerous badges, while Upland Qvidian, an AI-powered proposal management and response software, increased earned recognitions another quarter in a row. Additional products to receive badges include Upland InGenius, a computer telephony integration solution powering personalized customer service with AI, and Upland InterFAX, a secure, cloud-based fax service, among others.

"AI is at the heart of our solutions, enabling customers to stay ahead of the curve and address business challenges quickly and efficiently,” said Dan Doman, Chief Product Officer at Upland Software. "We put the success of our customers first, continuing to innovate across our broad portfolio and leverage the transformative value of AI while maintaining security standards and minimizing risk. We are proud that the dedication and passion of our team members in driving results for our customers is shown through these G2 recognitions.”

A recent Qvidian reviewer, Keith G. at a mid-market size company, said, "Over the last few years, I’ve been contacted by several competing proposal management software companies with claims of a better product at a better price. In pretty much every case, I’ve found that after a short conversation the software is more expensive and does not have the robust functionality that Qvidian has. If there’s a better (or even similar) product on the market, I haven’t seen it.”

Adestra

High Performer – Americas Regional Grid for Email Marketing

High Performer – Grid Report for Email Marketing

InGenius

Easiest Doing Business With – Relationship Index for Contact Center

High Performer – Grid Report for Contact Center

InterFAX

Best Est. ROI – Small-Business Results Index for Online Fax

Best Results – Small-Business Results Index for Online Fax

Most Implementable – Small-Business Implementation Index for Online Fax

Leader – Grid Report for Online Fax

Leader – Mid-Market Grid Report for Online Fax

Panviva

High Performer – Enterprise Americas Regional Grid Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base

High Performer – Enterprise Grid Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base

High Performer – Enterprise Americas Regional Grid Report for Customer Self-Service

Leader – Enterprise Grid Report for Knowledge Base

Leader – Enterprise Grid Report for Knowledge Management

Leader – Momentum Grid Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base

Leader – Grid Report for Knowledge Base

Leader – Grid Report for Knowledge Management

PSA

Highest User Adoption – Small-Business Implementation Index for Professional Services Automation

Leader – Canada Regional Grid Report for Professional Services Automation

Qvidian

Easiest Doing Business With – Mid-Market Relationship Index for RFP

Easiest Setup – Mid-Market Implementation Index for RFP

Highest User Adoption – Mid-Market Implementation Index for RFP

Leader – Momentum Grid Report for RFP

Leader – Enterprise Grid Report for Proposal

Leader – Mid-Market Grid Report for RFP

Leader – Small-Business Grid Report for RFP

Leader – Grid Report for RFP

Leader – Enterprise Grid Report for RFP

Leader – Grid Report for Proposal

Leader – Momentum Grid Report for Proposal

RightAnswers

Users Most Likely to Recommend – Enterprise Results Index for Contact Center Knowledge Base

High Performer – Grid Report for Knowledge Base

High Performer – Grid Report for Knowledge Management

Second Street

Best Meets Requirements – Mid-Market Usability Index for Lead Capture

Easiest to Use – Mid-Market Usability Index for Lead Capture

Easiest Admin ­– Mid-Market Usability Index for Lead Capture

Best Results – Results Index for Sweepstakes

Easiest Doing Business With – Relationship Index for Lead Capture

Easiest Doing Business With – Mid-Market Relationship Index for Lead Capture

Best Support – Mid-Market Relationship Index for Lead Capture

High Performer – Mid-Market Americas Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture

High Performer – Mid-Market Grid Report for Lead Capture

High Performer – Small-Business Americas Regional Grid Report for Email Marketing

High Performer – Americas Regional Grid Report for Email Marketing

High Performer – Small-Business Grid Report for Email Marketing

High Performer – Small-Business Grid Report for Lead Capture

High Performer – Grid Report for Email Marketing

Highest User Adoption – Implementation Index for Sweepstakes

Leader ­– Grid Report for Sweepstakes

Leader – Americas Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture

Leader – Grid Report for Lead Capture

Leader – Small-Business Americas Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture

Most Implementable – Small-Business Implementation Index for Sweepstakes

Highest User Adoption – Small-Business Implementation Index for Sweepstakes

Users Most Likely to Recommend – Small-Business Results Index for Lead Capture

Users Most Likely to Recommend – Results Index for Lead Capture

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually – including employees at all Fortune 500 companies – use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.

To learn more about Upland’s products, visit https://uplandsoftware.com/products/.

About Upland Software

Upland Software Inc. enables global businesses to work smarter with over 25 proven enterprise cloud software products that increase revenue, reduce costs, and deliver immediate value. Our solutions offer many integrated AI capabilities and cover digital marketing, knowledge management, contact center service, sales productivity, content lifecycle automation, and more. Upland's powerful cloud products are trusted by more than 10,000 global customers. Learn how Upland helps businesses achieve outcomes that matter at www.uplandsoftware.com.

