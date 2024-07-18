|
Upland Software to Release Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 1, 2024
Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter 2024 after market close on Thursday, August 1, 2024. A conference call and webcast will follow at 4:00 p.m. Central Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
The call can be accessed via a webcast on investor.uplandsoftware.com, or by dialing 1 (800) 715-9871 toll-free (recommended for participants in North America) or 1 (646) 307-1963 (recommended for participants outside North America, standard international rates may apply). Attendees will need to use conference ID 8422976 to join the call.
Following the completion of the call, a recording of the webcast will be made available on investor.uplandsoftware.com.
About Upland Software
Upland Software Inc. enables global businesses to work smarter with over 25 proven cloud software products that increase revenue, reduce costs, and deliver immediate value. Our solutions offer many integrated AI capabilities and cover digital marketing, knowledge management, contact center service, sales productivity, content lifecycle automation, and more. Upland's powerful cloud products are trusted by more than 10,000 global customers. Learn how Upland helps businesses achieve outcomes that matter at www.uplandsoftware.com.
