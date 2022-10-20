|
20.10.2022 15:05:00
Upland Software to Release Third Quarter Financial Results on November 3
Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter after market close on Thursday, November 3, 2022. A conference call will follow at 4:00 p.m. Central Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The call can be accessed via a webcast on investor.uplandsoftware.com, or by dialing 1 (888) 800-8770 toll-free (recommended for participants in North America) or 1 (646) 307-1953 (recommended for participants outside North America, international rates may apply). Attendees will need to use conference ID 6485253 to join the call.
Following the completion of the call, a recording of the webcast will be made available on investor.uplandsoftware.com.
About Upland Software
Upland helps global businesses accelerate digital transformation with a powerful cloud software library that provides choice, flexibility, and value. Our growing library of products delivers the plug-in processes, reporting, and job specific workflows that major cloud platforms and homegrown systems don’t provide. We focus on specific business challenges and support every corner of the organization, operating at scale and delivering quick time to value for our 1,800+ enterprise customers. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.
