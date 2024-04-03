|
03.04.2024 14:25:47
UroGen Pharma Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Teva Pharma
(RTTNews) - Biotech company UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) announced Wednesday that it has filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware against Teva Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. (TEVA), alleging infringement of U.S. Patent Numbers 9,040,074 and 9,950,069.
Both patents are listed in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations for JELMYTO (mitomycin) for pyelocalyceal solution.
JELMYTO is indicated for the treatment of adults with low-grade, upper tract urothelial cancer and utilizes UroGen's RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained-release, hydrogel-based platform technology.
The lawsuit follows an Abbreviated New Drug Application filed by Teva Pharmaceuticals, Inc., which seeks authorization from the FDA to manufacture, use or sell a generic version of mitomycin for pyelocalyceal solution, 40 mg/vial in the United States before the expiry of the '074 and '069 patents.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (spons. ADRs)
|12,90
|0,00%
|UroGen Pharma Ltd Registered Shs
|12,30
|-3,15%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen nach Fed-Schock tiefer -- ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Nikkei letztlich stark - Handel in China ruht
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Donnerstag in Grün. Die Wall Street verzeichnete Abschläge. Der Nikkei zog am Donnerstag an, während in China nicht gehandelt wurde.