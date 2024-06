UroGen Receives Positive Response Rate From Phase 3 Trial Of UGN-102 For Bladder Cancer; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN), Thursday announced 82.3 percent 12-month duration of response from Phase 3 Envision trial of UGN-102 for the treatment of patients with bladder cancer.

"UGN-102 has demonstrated a strong clinical profile across multiple trials, with these latest results of 79.6 percent three-month complete response rate and 82.3 percent DOR at 12 months reinforcing its potential to be the first FDA-approved non-surgical option for treatment of LG-IR-NMIBC," said Liz Barrett, President and Chief Executive Officer of UroGen.

The company added that certain adverse events of dysuria, hematuria, urinary tract infection, pollakiuria, fatigue, and urinary retention were noted in participants during the trial.

Currently, UroGen's stock is trading at $18.65, up 46.48 percent on the Nasdaq.