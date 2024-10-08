US Foods 2024 Diner Dispatch Survey Uncovers Surprising Shifts in Diner Preferences

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) – one of America’s leading foodservice distributors – today released the results of its 2024 Diner Dispatch survey, which showcases the state of America’s relationship with dining out. Year-over-year data highlights key takeaways that can help operators make informed business decisions to help meet or exceed diner expectations. These include dine-in vs. take-out preferences, spend thresholds, and other key experiential preferences such as favorite restaurant types, wait times and the use of QR code menus.

"As a leader in foodservice and a proud partner of our customers, we are excited to share the diner trends currently shaping the restaurant industry,” said Diane Hund, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, US Foods. "Now in its second year, our 2024 Diner Dispatch provides deeper insights into the preferences shaping how diners approach their dining experience. It allows us to delve into how diner preferences have shifted since last year and, in turn, deliver our promise to help our operators Make It.”

The in-restaurant customer experience continues to play a key role in driving profitability and customer loyalty. Despite lingering impacts of inflation on diner behaviors, results showcase an increased preference for dining out at a restaurant. Survey highlights include:

Dining-out triumphs takeout with atmosphere and socializing driving this preference: 55% prefer dining at restaurants over ordering takeout or delivery versus 43% in 2023. The atmosphere the restaurant provides and time to socialize with others remain the top reasons diners prefer to dine out when comparing 2023 to 2024 data.

55% prefer dining at restaurants over ordering takeout or delivery versus 43% in 2023. The atmosphere the restaurant provides and time to socialize with others remain the top reasons diners prefer to dine out when comparing 2023 to 2024 data. Monthly spends have increased : The average monthly spend dining at restaurants in 2024 was $191 versus $166 in 2023, some of which could be attributed to inflationary changes in menu pricing over the last year.

: The average monthly spend dining at restaurants in 2024 was $191 versus $166 in 2023, some of which could be attributed to inflationary changes in menu pricing over the last year. Gender spends have flip-flopped: Women spent 33% more on average per month than men in 2024 versus men spending 19% more on average per month than women in 2023.

Women spent 33% more on average per month than men in 2024 versus men spending 19% more on average per month than women in 2023. Casual dining is king and on the rise: Casual dining continues to be the most popular restaurant choice when dining out, climbing up to 69% in 2024 from 63% in 2023.

Casual dining continues to be the most popular restaurant choice when dining out, climbing up to 69% in 2024 from 63% in 2023. Patience is prevailing: At restaurants, diners are willing to wait up to 26 minutes without a reservation, compared to only 20 minutes in 2023.

At restaurants, diners are willing to wait up to 26 minutes without a reservation, compared to only 20 minutes in 2023. QR code menus fall even more out of favor across all generations: 90% prefer print menus over QR codes versus 74% in 2023. Dislike of QR codes is growing across all generation segments, with 95% of baby boomers increasing their paper menu preference in 2024 versus 86% in 2023, and 90% of Gen Z preferring paper menus over QR codes in 2024, up from 69% in 2023.

Helping operators find the right solutions to navigate a variety of industry opportunities, including those found in the 2024 survey, is at the heart of the recently launched, US Foods MORE platform. The platform is designed to provide operators with expert support including a solution to navigate the downward impact of inflation, while providing opportunities to capitalize on the dining experience. The MORE platform support includes:

MORE QUALITY products that consistently deliver outstanding flavor and performance, while minimizing waste and labor.

products that consistently deliver outstanding flavor and performance, while minimizing waste and labor. MORE SUPPORT from a dedicated team of US Foods experts who can help an operator enhance their overall customer experience with staff training tools to reduce wait times and dining room layout suggestions for enhancing social interactions while dining.

from a dedicated team of US Foods experts who can help an operator enhance their overall customer experience with staff training tools to reduce wait times and dining room layout suggestions for enhancing social interactions while dining. MORE TOOLS like US Foods Menu, a program that enables operators to easily update printed menus and enable QR code linking.

like US Foods Menu, a program that enables operators to easily update printed menus and enable QR code linking. MORE DELIVERIES to enable more flexibility, frequency and responsiveness so the operator has the products they need when they need it.

To view all survey results, visit: www.usfoods.com/our-services/business-trends/american-dining-out-habits-2024.html

Survey Methodology

In April of 2024, US Foods surveyed more than 1,005 people which reflects the demographic makeup of the general American population.

