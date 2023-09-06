US Foods Appoints Martha Ha as Executive Vice President and General Counsel

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) – one of America’s leading foodservice distributors – announced today that Martha Ha will join the company as Executive Vice President and General Counsel effective Sept. 25, 2023. She will report to Dave Flitman, Chief Executive Officer, as a member of the Executive Leadership Team.

"After an extensive and thoughtful search, I am thrilled to welcome Martha Ha to US Foods and our Executive Leadership Team,” said Flitman. "With more than 30 years of experience, Martha is a seasoned business advisor with exceptional expertise in corporate governance, commercial transactions and leading high-performing teams. I also want to thank Andrew Johnstone for his leadership as Interim General Counsel as we conducted the search for our next General Counsel.”

In this critical leadership role, Ha will be responsible for the company’s legal, food safety, risk management, corporate secretary, corporate social responsibility and ethics and compliance functions. She will also serve as a key counselor to the company’s Board of Directors and Executive Leadership Team.

Ha joins US Foods from Medtronic, a global medical device and technology company with approximately $31 billion in revenue, where she most recently was Vice President, Chief Counsel – Corporate Governance (including Sustainability, Insurance and Aviation), Mergers and Acquisitions, and Cardiovascular Portfolio. In this role, she served as Assistant Corporate Secretary responsible for all corporate governance matters, including ESG strategy and disclosures, shareholder and Board of Director matters and public company filings and disclosures. Additionally, she oversaw the company’s risk management program and was the lead counsel for all mergers and acquisitions and enterprise contracts. She was also the lead counsel for Medtronic’s cardiovascular portfolio – the largest segment of Medtronic’s business. From 2016-2020, Ha served as Chief Privacy Officer for the company. And since 2019 she has been the co-chair of the Asian Impact at Medtronic (AIM) Employee Network to elevate the company’s diversity and inclusion efforts.

Prior to Medtronic, Ha was Vice President, Corporate Secretary, and General Counsel – Corporate & International at DaVita Health Care Partners, an $11-billion health care company. She also served as Vice President, Corporate Secretary and Deputy General Counsel at W.W. Grainger, Inc. and several roles of increasing responsibility at Baxter Healthcare Corporation. Earlier in her career, she worked at Arthur Andersen LLP; Bell, Boyd and Lloyd; Coffield Ungaretti & Harris and Shefsky & Froelich, Ltd.

Ha holds a Juris Doctor from Loyola Chicago School of Law and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Illinois. She is also a Certified Public Accountant.

About US Foods

With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and more than 85 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 29,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

