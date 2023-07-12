US Foods Diner Dispatch Survey of American Dining Out Habits Reveals Casual Dining, Comfort and Atmosphere Reign Supreme

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) – one of America’s leading foodservice distributors – released the results of its 2023 Diner Dispatch survey showcasing the state of America’s relationship with dining out. The findings display valuable insights into dining preferences, favorite restaurant types, ordering habits, tipping practices, and what this means for foodservice operators across the country.

"As one of the largest foodservice distributors in America, we are excited to share a variety of diner trends shaping the future of the restaurant industry today,” said Jim Osborne, senior vice president, customer strategy and innovation, US Foods. "Aligned with our promise to help restaurant operators ‘Make It,’ our inaugural 2023 Diner Dispatch survey provides essential insights to help restaurant operators make informed business decisions to drive their continued success.”

Key highlights from the survey include:

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are sticking to their takeout and delivery habits . Fifty-seven percent of those surveyed prefer takeout or delivery and 43 percent prefer to dine out. Those surveyed dine out three times per month, and order delivery more than four times per month, with an overwhelming majority preferring takeout from casual restaurant types. For operators, having optimized takeout and delivery capabilities continues to play a key role in driving profitability.

. Fifty-seven percent of those surveyed prefer takeout or delivery and 43 percent prefer to dine out. Those surveyed dine out three times per month, and order delivery more than four times per month, with an overwhelming majority preferring takeout from casual restaurant types. For operators, having optimized takeout and delivery capabilities continues to play a key role in driving profitability. When dining in, great food is key, but it’s more important than ever that the atmosphere and experience deliver. Sixty-three percent of those surveyed report that atmosphere and experience are top reasons for dining out. Casual dining experiences reign supreme, with casual dining topping the list as the most popular restaurant type for dining-in, followed by fast food, fast casual, contemporary casual, and bars and grills. When it comes to optimizing the experience, those surveyed want their paper menus back with more than 3 in 4 Americans surveyed preferring physical menus to a QR code menu experience. Booth-style seating over high-top tables and TVs are a must in bar and grill establishments as it leads to a more comfortable and conviviality experience. For operators, going back to the basics with their menu and rethinking the front-of-house experience can offer enhanced diner satisfaction.

Sixty-three percent of those surveyed report that atmosphere and experience are top reasons for dining out. Casual dining experiences reign supreme, with casual dining topping the list as the most popular restaurant type for dining-in, followed by fast food, fast casual, contemporary casual, and bars and grills. When it comes to optimizing the experience, those surveyed want their paper menus back with more than 3 in 4 Americans surveyed preferring physical menus to a QR code menu experience. Booth-style seating over high-top tables and TVs are a must in bar and grill establishments as it leads to a more comfortable and conviviality experience. For operators, going back to the basics with their menu and rethinking the front-of-house experience can offer enhanced diner satisfaction. The cost of meals is a major contributing factor for how often and where Americans go out to eat and the average tip is going up. According to the survey results, half of Americans spend less than $20 per person per meal and a monthly average of $166 per person dining out, with men spending 19% more than women. While many Americans surveyed are sticking with the long-held belief that 15 percent is the standard, a new set of Americans are on board with recognizing the great service they receive with a 20 percent or more tip. For operators, optimizing their menu with diner spend thresholds top-of-mind is important for driving traffic and boosting profitability.

As diner habits and priorities evolve, restaurant operators must continue to optimize their operations to stay profitable. To support this need, US Foods offers a variety of innovative food, tools and expert resources to support foodservice operators of all sizes. US Foods Restaurant Operation Consultants are available to help operators with solutions such as driving traffic, optimizing takeout and delivery operations, menu profitability and design, inventory management, staff training and more. Visit usfoods.com for more information.

To view all survey results, visit: https://www.usfoods.com/our-services/business-trends/american-dining-out-habits-2023.html.

Survey Methodology

In December of 2022, US Foods surveyed 1,000 people which reflects the demographic makeup of the general American population.

