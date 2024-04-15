US Foods to Host 2024 Investor Day

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD), one of the largest foodservice distributors in the United States, today announced that it will host an investor day at its Chicago-area headquarters on June 5, 2024.

Presentations made by Dave Flitman, Chief Executive Officer, Dirk Locascio, Chief Financial Officer and additional members of the executive management team, will provide a detailed overview of the Company’s business drivers, strategy, capital deployment and long-term financial goals.

In-person attendance is by invitation only to institutional investors, analysts and media. Presentations are expected to begin at 9:00 a.m. CDT and conclude around 12:30 p.m. CDT.

Webcast Information

A more detailed agenda and logistics will be provided at a later date. The live webcast and presentation materials will be available at https://ir.usfoods.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.

About US Foods

With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With more than 70 broadline locations and approximately 90 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 30,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240415206493/en/