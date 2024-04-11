US Foods to Host First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter 2024 results on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 8 a.m. CDT.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 877-344-2001. Listeners should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time and provide the Conference ID 2528845 to be connected.

A replay will be available after the call. To listen to a replay of the conference call, please register by clicking this link.

The conference call also will be webcast live from the company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.usfoods.com. The presentation slides that will be reviewed during the webcast will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Investor Relations website before the webcast begins. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location beginning at 12 p.m. CDT on May 9, 2024.

About US Foods

With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With more than 70 broadline locations and approximately 90 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 30,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240411206602/en/