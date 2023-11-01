|
01.11.2023 13:00:00
US Foods to Present at the 2023 Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play Conference
US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today that Dirk Locascio, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play Conference in New York City on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 9:30 a.m. EST (8:30 a.m. CST).
Media and investors can listen to a live audio webcast by visiting the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at https://ir.usfoods.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available later that same day.
About US Foods
With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and more than 85 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 29,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231101209156/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu US Foods Holding Corpmehr Nachrichten
|
25.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: US Foods vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
09.08.23
|Ausblick: US Foods mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
26.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: US Foods legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
17.07.23
|What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About US Foods Hldg (Benzinga)
|
20.06.23
|The Latest Analyst Ratings for US Foods Hldg (Benzinga)
|
23.05.23
|KKR Fresh Divests Stake In US Foods Holding; Company Repurchases $150M Stock (Benzinga)