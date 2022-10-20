US Foods Welcomes 18 New Culinary Students to the US Foods Scholars Program

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today its newest class of US Foods Scholars scholarship recipients. The group includes eighteen culinary and hospitality students who will receive scholarships of $20,000 each to support their continued education as well as development opportunities with US Foods culinary professionals. The students hail from various parts of the country and are pursuing degrees in areas such as the culinary arts, baking and pastry, chef training, and business management.

The company launched its US Foods Scholars program in 2017 to provide financial support and professional development opportunities to help students reach their full potential and contribute a meaningful solution to the talent shortage facing the restaurant and hospitality industry. Since its inception, the program has provided more than $1.3M in scholarships to nearly 70 students who have demonstrated tremendous promise and achievement but require assistance to take the next step in their culinary education. Currently, more than 45 US Foods Scholars are actively working toward their degrees.

"At US Foods, we help our customers and communities ‘Make It,’ and our US Foods Scholars program is a prime example, which helps future culinarians fulfill their dreams while building a pipeline of burgeoning talent for our customers,” said David Works, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, US Foods. "These students represent the next generation of culinary talent, and we’re honored to support their achievements now and in the future.”

The 2022 US Foods Scholars scholarship recipients are:

East Region:

Lemuel Garcia, a first-year chef’s training and business management student at The Culinary Institute of America in New York, N.Y. Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Nancy Flores, a first-year culinary arts student at Monroe College in New York, N.Y. Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Vanessa Ruiz, a first-year pastry arts student at Monroe College in New York, N.Y. Hometown: Mesa, Ariz.

Ember Crecelius-Phelps, a first-year baking and pastry arts student at Johnson & Wales University in Providence R.I. Hometown: Phoenix, Ariz.

Southeast Region:

Briana Roper, a first-year culinary arts student at Lawson State Community College in Birmingham, Ala.

William Randle, a first-year culinary arts student at Lawson State Community College in Birmingham, Ala.

Douglas Maye, a third-year hospitality management student at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Fla. Hometown: Brandon, Fla.

Tyra Dunnaway, a second-year hospitality management student at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Arisha Miller, a second-year baking and pastry arts student at the International Culinary School at the Art Institute of Atlanta in Atlanta, Ga. Hometown: Ellenwood, Ga.

Nirelys Rohena-Santos, a first-year baking and pastry arts student at The Art Institute of Atlanta in Atlanta, Ga. Hometown: Stockbridge, Ga.

Christina Bortnick, a first-year baking and pastry arts student at Wake Technical Community College in Raleigh, N.C. Hometown: Durham, N.C.

Emily Naughton, a first-year culinary arts student at Wake Technical Community College in Raleigh, N.C. Hometown: Cary, N.C.

Central Region:

Gloria Davis, a first-year culinary arts student at the Washburne Culinary Institute in Chicago, Ill. Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

Ulises Roman, a first-year baking and pastry arts student at Kendall College at National Louis University in Chicago, Ill. Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

Emily Backus, a first-year culinary arts student at Austin Community College in Austin, Texas. Hometown: Austin, Texas

Shyla Underwood a first-year pastry and culinary arts student at Austin Community College in Austin, Texas. Hometown: Seguin, Texas

West Region:

Charles Justice, a first-year culinary arts student at Linn-Benton Community College in Portland, Ore. Hometown: Corvallis, Ore.

Kaarina Nyman, a first-year culinary arts student at Linn-Benton Community College in Portland, Ore. Hometown: Corvallis, Ore.

"We are proud to support US Foods as they welcome another class of deserving students into the US Foods Scholars program,” said Scholarship America President and CEO, Mike Nylund. "This 2022 class of scholarship recipients showcases diverse passions across the culinary industry and with the support of US Foods they can now move forward in pursuit of their culinary dreams.”

The US Foods Scholars program is administered with the support of Scholarship America and Careers through Culinary Arts Program. All US Foods Scholars are selected through a formal application process. Each applicant is evaluated based on several criteria, including academic performance, financial need and a personal essay.

To learn more about the US Foods Scholars program and the newest recipients visit www.usfoods.com/about-us-foods/us-foods-scholars.

