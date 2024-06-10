|
US sanctions against major shareholder Alex Studhalter lifted
Pratteln, 10 June 2024
US sanctions against major shareholder Alex Studhalter lifted
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG (HLEE) is pleased to note that the US Office of Foreign Assets (OFAC) has removed Alexander Studhalter, a major shareholder of HLEE, from the US sanctions list. As far as HLEE is aware, there are therefore no longer any sanctions against the family Studhalter and the companies managed by them. Alexander Studhalter holds a 19.99% stake in HLEE via a company controlled by him, Swiss International Investment Portfolio AG (SWIIP).
After Alexander Studhalter was subject to US sanctions in November 2022, he resigned from his previous Board of Directors mandates at HLEE, Highlight Communications AG and various Group companies, and his shareholding fell to below 20% because of HLEE's capital increase in autumn 2023. Even though the HLEE Group was never subject to these sanctions, the lifting of the sanctions against Alexander Studhalter creates legal certainty, which HLEE believes will strengthen the confidence of customers, business partners and investors and facilitate a positive and valuable business performance.
