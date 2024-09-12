|
13.09.2024 01:11:14
US Strategic Metals, Glencore enter processing partnership with Chilean Cobalt
US Strategic Metals (USSM) announced Thursday it has entered a partnership with a subsidiary of Glencore (LON: GLEN) and Chilean Cobalt (OTCQB: COBA) (C3) to explore domestic United States downstream processing of cobalt and copper intermediate products from C3’s La Cobaltera project in Chile. In August, USSM was tapped by the Export-Import Bank of the United States for a loan package worth $400 million with a term of 15 years to support the development of its mining and metallurgical project in Missouri. The company also plans to mine what it considers to be the largest cobalt reserve in North America. It holds an 18-year mineral supply of cobalt (plus nickel and copper) on a 7.3-square-kilometre site, known as the Madison mine project. In July, C3 announced an LOI with Glencore regarding an offtake agreement for cobalt and copper intermediate products, as well as a strategic partnership, for C3’s La Cobaltera project in northern Chile. The announcement adds a processing LOI with USSM that builds upon this, with a three-way strategic partnership exploring collaboration on domestic US processing solutions with the objective of establishing an Americas-centric cobalt supply chain, connecting C3’s La Cobaltera cobalt-copper project in Chile with USSM’s integrated critical minerals processing site in Missouri, the company said. The partnership is expected to strengthen US critical minerals supply chains, USSM said, adding that the partners anticipate the majority or full spectrum of cobalt and copper product stream will be shipped into the US and/or US Free Trade Agreement countries. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Glencore plcmehr Nachrichten
|
12.09.24
|STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: STOXX 50 präsentiert sich am Donnerstagnachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
12.09.24
|Zuversicht in Europa: STOXX 50 steigt (finanzen.at)
|
12.09.24
|Freundlicher Handel in London: FTSE 100 am Donnerstagmittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
12.09.24
|STOXX-Handel: STOXX 50 beginnt Handel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.24
|Zuversicht in Europa: STOXX 50 mittags mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.24
|Aufschläge in Europa: STOXX 50 zum Start mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.24
|Optimismus in London: FTSE 100 notiert zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
10.09.24
|Schwache Performance in Europa: STOXX 50 notiert zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Glencore plcmehr Analysen
|10.09.24
|Glencore Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.08.24
|Glencore Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.08.24
|Glencore Buy
|UBS AG
|08.08.24
|Glencore Buy
|UBS AG
|07.08.24
|Glencore Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.24
|Glencore Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.08.24
|Glencore Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.08.24
|Glencore Buy
|UBS AG
|08.08.24
|Glencore Buy
|UBS AG
|07.08.24
|Glencore Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.24
|Glencore Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.08.24
|Glencore Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.08.24
|Glencore Buy
|UBS AG
|08.08.24
|Glencore Buy
|UBS AG
|07.08.24
|Glencore Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.07.24
|Glencore Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.24
|Glencore Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|16.04.24
|Glencore Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.02.24
|Glencore Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|22.02.24
|Glencore Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Glencore plc
|4,41
|-0,85%
|Glencore plc Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Sh
|8,55
|-0,58%