|
04.12.2023 15:13:00
Usio Announces Strategic Partnership with Leading Benefits Administrator, Genius Avenue
Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO), a leading FinTech company that operates a full stack of integrated, cloud-based electronic payment and embedded financial solutions, today announced it had entered into a Strategic Partnership with Genius Avenue, a leading benefits administration company.
Genius Avenue has selected Usio to power their new, comprehensive FinTech solution focused on regulated enterprise businesses particularly in insurance, benefits, and healthcare. This unique new solution will leverage Usio’s state-of-the-art technology to deliver a comprehensive suite of payment capabilities, including ACH payment processing and a prepaid card program for digital disbursement, as well as other innovative financial management tools, such as commission automation. All of these capabilities will be integrated with Genius Avenue’s advanced member management and sales platforms. This partnership will increase the value delivered to end users by enhancing the financial capabilities and improving the experience of customers.
"We are excited to be entering into this partnership with Genius Avenue, one of the fastest growing and most innovative companies in their industry," said Louis Hoch, CEO at USIO. "Utilizing our comprehensive suite of payments technologies, Genius Avenue can offer their end users a wide variety of payment and disbursement channels, with the comfort that comes from knowing it is supported by a cutting-edge payment platform that meets security requirements demanded of regulated enterprises."
Liam Maddock, Vice President, Marketing at Genius Avenue, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Usio and leverage their advanced payment processing capabilities. Genius Avenue is set to redefine the member experience by offering unparalleled efficiency and flexibility in financial transactions. Together, we are forging a path that will transform the insurance, benefits, and healthcare industries, driving value for our clients and their customers alike.”
Genius Avenue powers the insurance and benefits industry with custom capabilities and innovative, customer-centric platform solutions that connect products to consumers and increase the bottom line. Through this partnership, Genius Avenue will now be able to offer businesses an array of enhanced financial technology solutions, including:
- Commissions & Incentives - an automated hub centralizing commission and incentive payment management, consolidating data from various platforms, elevating user experiences, reducing overhead costs and streamlining internal operations.
- Payments Facilitation - a digital payment platform streamlining onboarding and management of ACH, credit & debit transactions; leverages Usio API and enhances operational efficiency.
- PayFac+ - A payment facilitation solution with dynamic fund issuing and acquiring, integrating solutions such as TPA/member management and upcoming functionalities like Genius Store Front, a product marketplace, as well as digital disbursements.
- Point of Sale Lending - An integrated lending platform for merchants, leveraging API integrations with Usio for payments and Tua for user lending, enhancing both merchant and user experiences.
- Digital Disbursements - An adaptable digital payment platform that assists businesses in handling a range of disbursement methods, including prepaid cards, e-wallets, and virtual bank accounts. This platform provides clients and consumers with payment flexibility, seamlessly integrates with the Usio API, and enhances operational efficiency.
For further information on how this partnership can benefit your business, please contact Liam Maddock, liam.maddock@geniusavenue.com.
About Genius Avenue
Genius Avenue is a leading benefits administration company founded in 2013 which delivers highly efficient individual and group benefits member engagement platforms and solutions including member enrollment, product sales, group and individual billing, commission automation, payments, billing, and reconciliation.
About Usio
Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), is a leading Fintech that operates a full stack of proprietary, cloud-based integrated payment and embedded financial solutions in a single ecosystem to a wide range of merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit/debit and ACH payment processing platforms, as well as a turn-key card issuing platform to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to its clients. The Company, through its Usio Output Solutions division, offers services relating to electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has a development office in Austin, Texas. Websites: www.usio.com , www.akimbocard.com and www.usiooutput.com . Find us on LinkedIn, Facebook® and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231204470957/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Payment Data Systems Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
07.11.23
|Ausblick: Payment Data Systems öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
25.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Payment Data Systems stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.08.23
|Ausblick: Payment Data Systems gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
02.05.23
|Ausblick: Payment Data Systems präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
19.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Payment Data Systems gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
08.11.22
|Ausblick: Payment Data Systems zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
04.11.22
|EQS-News: This Company Is Bringing Integrated Fintech Solutions To A Range Of Industries (EQS Group)
|
26.10.22
|EQS-News: This Company Partnered with Mastercard to Help NYC In Its Efforts to Fight the Spread of COVID (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Payment Data Systems Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Payment Data Systems Inc Registered Shs
|1,72
|-1,49%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX wenig bewegt -- DAX erneut mit Rekordhoch -- Wall Street etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte wenig bewegt. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert etwas höher. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Mittwoch etwas höher in den Handelstag. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien ging es am Mittwoch mehrheitlich aufwärts.