Usio Announces Strategic Partnership with Leading Benefits Administrator, Genius Avenue

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO), a leading FinTech company that operates a full stack of integrated, cloud-based electronic payment and embedded financial solutions, today announced it had entered into a Strategic Partnership with Genius Avenue, a leading benefits administration company.

Genius Avenue has selected Usio to power their new, comprehensive FinTech solution focused on regulated enterprise businesses particularly in insurance, benefits, and healthcare. This unique new solution will leverage Usio’s state-of-the-art technology to deliver a comprehensive suite of payment capabilities, including ACH payment processing and a prepaid card program for digital disbursement, as well as other innovative financial management tools, such as commission automation. All of these capabilities will be integrated with Genius Avenue’s advanced member management and sales platforms. This partnership will increase the value delivered to end users by enhancing the financial capabilities and improving the experience of customers.

"We are excited to be entering into this partnership with Genius Avenue, one of the fastest growing and most innovative companies in their industry," said Louis Hoch, CEO at USIO. "Utilizing our comprehensive suite of payments technologies, Genius Avenue can offer their end users a wide variety of payment and disbursement channels, with the comfort that comes from knowing it is supported by a cutting-edge payment platform that meets security requirements demanded of regulated enterprises."

Liam Maddock, Vice President, Marketing at Genius Avenue, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Usio and leverage their advanced payment processing capabilities. Genius Avenue is set to redefine the member experience by offering unparalleled efficiency and flexibility in financial transactions. Together, we are forging a path that will transform the insurance, benefits, and healthcare industries, driving value for our clients and their customers alike.”

Genius Avenue powers the insurance and benefits industry with custom capabilities and innovative, customer-centric platform solutions that connect products to consumers and increase the bottom line. Through this partnership, Genius Avenue will now be able to offer businesses an array of enhanced financial technology solutions, including:

Commissions & Incentives - an automated hub centralizing commission and incentive payment management, consolidating data from various platforms, elevating user experiences, reducing overhead costs and streamlining internal operations.

Payments Facilitation - a digital payment platform streamlining onboarding and management of ACH, credit & debit transactions; leverages Usio API and enhances operational efficiency.

PayFac+ - A payment facilitation solution with dynamic fund issuing and acquiring, integrating solutions such as TPA/member management and upcoming functionalities like Genius Store Front, a product marketplace, as well as digital disbursements.

Point of Sale Lending - An integrated lending platform for merchants, leveraging API integrations with Usio for payments and Tua for user lending, enhancing both merchant and user experiences.

Digital Disbursements - An adaptable digital payment platform that assists businesses in handling a range of disbursement methods, including prepaid cards, e-wallets, and virtual bank accounts. This platform provides clients and consumers with payment flexibility, seamlessly integrates with the Usio API, and enhances operational efficiency.

For further information on how this partnership can benefit your business, please contact Liam Maddock, liam.maddock@geniusavenue.com.

About Genius Avenue

Genius Avenue is a leading benefits administration company founded in 2013 which delivers highly efficient individual and group benefits member engagement platforms and solutions including member enrollment, product sales, group and individual billing, commission automation, payments, billing, and reconciliation.

About Usio

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), is a leading Fintech that operates a full stack of proprietary, cloud-based integrated payment and embedded financial solutions in a single ecosystem to a wide range of merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit/debit and ACH payment processing platforms, as well as a turn-key card issuing platform to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to its clients. The Company, through its Usio Output Solutions division, offers services relating to electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has a development office in Austin, Texas. Websites: www.usio.com , www.akimbocard.com and www.usiooutput.com . Find us on LinkedIn, Facebook® and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231204470957/en/