Utility Sector's 20% Rise: The Best High-Yield Stocks You Can Still Buy

Utilities have stomped on the accelerator over the past year. A good barometer for the sector's surge is the rise in The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, which is up 21% over the past 12 months. Several factors have helped power utility stocks, including the prospect of lower interest rates and the acceleration of power demand from catalysts like AI data centers. Despite that power surge, several utility stocks still look like attractive investments these days, especially for those seeking a high-yielding dividend. Black Hills Corporation (NYSE: BKH), Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), and Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) stand out to a few Fool.com contributors for their above-average dividends. Here's why they believe these utilities are some of the best in the sector to buy right now. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Black Hills Corporation): When it comes to utilities, most investors probably won't know the name Black Hills. That makes sense, given its modest $4 billion market cap. However, this tiny electric and natural gas utility has achieved something that few other utilities have: It has increased its dividend annually for over five decades. That makes Black Hills a highly elite Dividend King. You don't build a dividend record like that by accident.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool