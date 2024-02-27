|
27.02.2024 15:28:13
Vaalco Energy Confirms Talks To Acquire Svenska Petroleum
(RTTNews) - Vaalco Energy, Inc. (EGY), an oil and gas company, Tuesday confirmed media speculation and said that it is in discussion to acquire Svenska Petroleum Exploration AB, whose primary asset is a 27.39 percent interest in Block CI-40, offshore Cote d'Ivoire. The financial details of the transaction are not yet revealed.
Block CI-40 asset has a current working interest production of around 4,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day net.
The company said that the acquisition is expected to be funded by cash.
In pre-market activity, VAALCO shares are trading at $4.25, up 0.47% on the New York Stock Exchange.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vaalco Energy IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
06.11.23
|Ausblick: Vaalco Energy zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Vaalco Energy IncShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vaalco Energy IncShs
|4,12
|4,57%