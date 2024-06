Valneva: Health Canada Approves Chikungunya Vaccine - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Valneva SE (VALN) announced that Health Canada has approved IXCHIQ, the company's single-dose vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by the chikungunya virus in individuals 18 years of age and older. IXCHIQ is the world's only licensed chikungunya vaccine.

Valneva began commercializing the vaccine in the U.S. in the current year. It plans to sell first doses in Canada in the fourth quarter of 2024. The European Medicines Agency recently recommended marketing authorization of the vaccine in Europe, and a formal decision is expected in the third quarter of 2024.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.