31.05.2024 07:30:30
Valora is the first retailer to label its own-brand products with both Nutri-Score and Eco-Score
Muttenz – More transparency for avec, k kiosk and Press & Books customers: from June, Valora will be the first retailer in Switzerland to incrementally apply both Nutri-Score and Eco-Score of Beelong to its own brands ok.– and READY TO GO. By introducing these two labels, Valora wants to offer its customers clearly presented additional information relating to health and sustainability in order to support them in making informed purchasing decisions. Valora offers its own brands in over 1,100 avec, k kiosk and Press & Books outlets throughout Switzerland.
“By introducing Nutri-Score and Eco-Score at the same time, we are creating more transparency and guidance for our customers. Especially with our own brands ok.– and READY TO GO, we want our customers to be even better placed to compare products and thus make more informed and faster purchasing decisions. Thanks to the combination of the two sustainability scores for our own brands, which is unprecedented in Switzerland, they will not only be able to achieve a more balanced diet, but also be more sparing towards the environment,” says Roger Vogt, CEO Retail at Valora.
While Nutri-Score is a nutritional label for products used in various European countries, the aim of the ECO-SCORE® label, which has been less widely used to date, is to transparently communicate the environmental impact of food. “Studies* tell us that over 60% of customers want climate labelling on food packaging”, says Maja Rüegg, Co-Head Sustainability Management at Valora. “In addition, the two labels not only help our customers choose products, they also provide us with an incentive to develop more sustainable and healthier alternatives through our own brands.”
Oriah Naef from Beelong adds: “Our Eco-Score is based on precise lifecycle assessments that take account of various criteria, including CO2 emissions, land use, water consumption and many other factors. We also apply a bonus-penalty system to account for factors like biodiversity and animal welfare.”
