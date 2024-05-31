Valora Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Valora is the first retailer to label its own-brand products with both Nutri-Score and Eco-Score



31-May-2024

Media release Muttenz – More transparency for avec, k kiosk and Press & Books customers: from June, Valora will be the first retailer in Switzerland to incrementally apply both Nutri-Score and Eco-Score of Beelong to its own brands ok.– and READY TO GO. By introducing these two labels, Valora wants to offer its customers clearly presented additional information relating to health and sustainability in order to support them in making informed purchasing decisions. Valora offers its own brands in over 1,100 avec, k kiosk and Press & Books outlets throughout Switzerland. “By introducing Nutri-Score and Eco-Score at the same time, we are creating more transparency and guidance for our customers. Especially with our own brands ok.– and READY TO GO, we want our customers to be even better placed to compare products and thus make more informed and faster purchasing decisions. Thanks to the combination of the two sustainability scores for our own brands, which is unprecedented in Switzerland, they will not only be able to achieve a more balanced diet, but also be more sparing towards the environment,” says Roger Vogt, CEO Retail at Valora. While Nutri-Score is a nutritional label for products used in various European countries, the aim of the ECO-SCORE® label, which has been less widely used to date, is to transparently communicate the environmental impact of food. “Studies* tell us that over 60% of customers want climate labelling on food packaging”, says Maja Rüegg, Co-Head Sustainability Management at Valora. “In addition, the two labels not only help our customers choose products, they also provide us with an incentive to develop more sustainable and healthier alternatives through our own brands.” Oriah Naef from Beelong adds: “Our Eco-Score is based on precise lifecycle assessments that take account of various criteria, including CO 2 emissions, land use, water consumption and many other factors. We also apply a bonus-penalty system to account for factors like biodiversity and animal welfare.” * PwC Deutschland: www.pwc.de/de/pressemitteilungen/2022/sechs-von-zehn-verbrauchern-achten-beim-einkaufen-auf-kriterien-der-nachhaltigkeit.html Note to editors: The Nutri-Score and Eco-Score labels for the packaging of Valora's own-brand products will be introduced incrementally. More information on the two labels is available on the avec and k kiosk websites at: avec.ch/de/engagement; kkiosk.ch/de/engagement. This media release is available online at www.valora.com/newsroom. About Valora

Each and every day, around 15,000 employees in the Valora network strive to brighten up their customers’ journeys with a comprehensive foodvenience offering – nearby, quick, convenient and fresh. The around 2,800 small-scale points of sale of Valora are located at highly frequented locations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. The company includes, among others, k kiosk, Brezelkönig, BackWerk, Ditsch, Press & Books, avec, Caffè Spettacolo, Frittenwerk and the popular own brand ok.– as well as a continuously growing range of digital services. Valora is also one of the world’s leading producers of pretzels and benefits from a well-integrated value chain in the area of baked goods. The Valora Group has its registered office in Muttenz in Switzerland and is the European retail unit of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FEMSA). More information is available at www.valora.com. About Beelong (ECO-SCORE®)

Beelong is a Swiss company specialising in food sustainability and environmental data management. The company develops unique tools, processes and skills to collect, organise, evaluate and communicate environmental information based on real food data. The goal is to provide the food industry, retailers and restaurants with multiple environmental indicators. In the forefront is the development of a unique methodology, ECO-SCORE® by Beelong to calculate and communicate the environmental impact of food products in a simple and understandable way. Today, ECO-SCORE® by Beelong is the benchmark in Switzerland for both professionals and retailers. It is communicated in online shops, printed on product packaging and displayed on canteen menus. Further information is available at www.beelong.ch. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact: Media Relations

