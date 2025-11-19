Valvoline Aktie

Valvoline für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2ARFC / ISIN: US92047W1018

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
19.11.2025 13:32:45

Valvoline Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Valvoline Inc. (VVV) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $25 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $92.3 million, or $0.71 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Valvoline Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $58 million or $0.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $453.8 million from $435.5 million last year.

Valvoline Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $25 Mln. vs. $92.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $0.71 last year. -Revenue: $453.8 Mln vs. $435.5 Mln last year.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company anticipates a rise in earnings, but below analysts’ expectations. However, the firm projects an increase in revenue better than Street view.

Valvoline expects adjusted income of $1.60 to $1.70 per share, below analysts’ forecast of $1.88 per share.

The company anticipates revenue of $2 billion to $2.1 billion, better than Street view of $1.91 billion.

For fiscal 2025, the company has reported an adjusted profit of $1.59 per share, on revenue of $1.710 billion.

For fiscal 2026, Valvoline projects capital expenditure of $250 million to $280 million.

VVV was up by 1.96% at $32.05 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Valvoline Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Valvoline Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Valvoline Inc 26,80 0,75% Valvoline Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:11 Soros strukturiert sein Depot neu: So investierte der Starinvestor im Q3 2025
18.11.25 Berkshire setzt auf Alphabet: Buffett räumt sein Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2025 um
16.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46
16.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 46: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed-Protokoll und NVIDIA-Zahlen im Blick: ATX steigt kräftig -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert ebenso fester. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich am Mittwoch uneinheitlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen