Valvoline Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Valvoline Inc. (VVV) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $25 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $92.3 million, or $0.71 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Valvoline Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $58 million or $0.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $453.8 million from $435.5 million last year.

Valvoline Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company anticipates a rise in earnings, but below analysts’ expectations. However, the firm projects an increase in revenue better than Street view.

Valvoline expects adjusted income of $1.60 to $1.70 per share, below analysts’ forecast of $1.88 per share.

The company anticipates revenue of $2 billion to $2.1 billion, better than Street view of $1.91 billion.

For fiscal 2025, the company has reported an adjusted profit of $1.59 per share, on revenue of $1.710 billion.

For fiscal 2026, Valvoline projects capital expenditure of $250 million to $280 million.

VVV was up by 1.96% at $32.05 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.