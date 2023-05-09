Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
09.05.2023 09:54:38

Vantiva - April 2023 - Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares

May 9, 2023

Vantiva: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Vantiva Shares
(ISIN Code FR0013505062)
DateNumber of Outstanding SharesNumber of Voting Rights
April 30, 2023

 		355,409,708

 		 

Number of Theoretical Voting Rights(1): 355,409,708

 
 

Number of Voting Rights Exercisable at Shareholders’ meeting(2): 355,409,708

 

(1)    Calculated, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, based on the total number of outstanding shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rights.

(2)    Excluding shares with suspended voting rights.

*                *
*

About Vantiva

www.vantiva.com – Follow us: @Vantiva www.linkedin.com/company/vantiva/

Vantiva shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (VANTI) and traded in the USA on the OTC Pink marketplace (Ticker: TCLRY).

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Technicolormehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Technicolormehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Technicolor 0,19 0,52% Technicolor

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Inflationsdaten am Mittwoch: ATX-Anleger in Verkauflaune -- DAX gibt im Dienstagshandel nach -- Wall Street tiefer -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt übernehmen am Dienstag die Bären. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es ebenfalls abwärts. Der US-Aktienmarkt notiert am Dienstag unterhalb der Nulllinie. In Fernost waren die Anleger uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen