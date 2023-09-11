|
Vantiva - August 2023 - Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares
September 11, 2023
Vantiva: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
|Vantiva Shares
(ISIN Code FR0013505062)
|Date
|Number of Outstanding Shares
|Number of Voting Rights
|August 31, 2023
|355,426,112
|
Number of Theoretical Voting Rights(1): 355,426,112
|
Number of Voting Rights Exercisable at Shareholders’ meeting(2): 355,426,112
(1) Calculated, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, based on the total number of outstanding shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rights.
(2) Excluding shares with suspended voting rights.
About Vantiva
www.vantiva.com
Vantiva shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (VANTI).
|
07.02.22
|Technicolor (TCH): Robust demand with fulfilment issues (EQS Group)
