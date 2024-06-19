Vantiva - Conditions of availability of information for the 2024 06 19 CGM

Press Release

Conditions of availability of information prepared

in connection with the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting

to be held June 19, 2024

Paris, May 29, 2024 - Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI),

Shareholders are invited to participate to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on:

Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at 2 p.m.,

Auditorium

10 Boulevard de Grenelle – 75015 Paris (France)

The Preliminary Notice of Meeting, including agenda and proposed resolutions was published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on May 15, 2024 and a Notice of Meeting will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) and journal of legal notices actu-juridique.fr, on June 3, 2024.

Registered shareholders will receive their notice of meeting directly.

Shareholders may request that the preparatory documents for this Meeting provided for in Article R.225-83 of the Commercial Code be sent to them by sending a request in accordance with the conditions laid down by the regulations.

Any shareholder may also consult these documents at the Company's registered office during a period of 15 days prior to the date of the Meeting.

The documents and information relating to this General Meeting are available to shareholders on the Vantiva website www.vantiva.com.

