Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
06.11.2023 16:39:59

Vantiva - October 2023 - Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares

November 7, 2023

Vantiva: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Vantiva Shares
(ISIN Code FR0013505062)
Date Number of Outstanding Shares Number of Voting Rights
October 31, 2023

  		355,428,407

  		 

Number of Theoretical Voting Rights(1): 355,428,407

 
 

Number of Voting Rights Exercisable at Shareholders’ meeting(2): 355,428,407

 

(1)    Calculated, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, based on the total number of outstanding shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rights.

(2)    Excluding shares with suspended voting rights.

*                *
*

About Vantiva

www.vantiva.com – Follow us: @Vantiva www.linkedin.com/company/vantiva/

Vantiva shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (VANTI).

 

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Technicolormehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Technicolormehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Technicolor 0,12 1,52% Technicolor

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ruhiger Wochenbeginn: ATX schließt fester -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen beenden den Handelstag deutlich im Plus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Montag leicht bergauf. Der DAX pendelte im Bereich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich verhalten positiv. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Montag deutliche Gewinne zu beobachten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen