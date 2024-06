Vaxart Announces Underwritten Offering Of 50 Mln Shares At $0.80/shr

(RTTNews) - Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) announced an underwritten offering of 50 million shares of its common stock at an offering price of $0.80 per share, which is a premium to the last closing price of $0.75 per share.

The company expects gross proceeds from the offering to be $40 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the company.

The offering is expected to close on or about June 17, 2024.

Oppenheimer & Co. is acting as sole bookrunner for the offering.