Vaxcyte Reports Positive Data From Phase 1/2 Study Of Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine Candidate

(RTTNews) - Vaxcyte, Inc. (PCVX) Tuesday reported positive topline data from the Phase 1/2 study evaluating VAX-31, the Company's 31-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) candidate to prevent invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD), in adults aged 50 and older.

In the Phase 1/2 study, VAX-31 was observed to be well tolerated and showed a safety profile at all doses studied through the full six-month evaluation period. Further, VAX-31 showed robust opsonophagocytic activity (OPA) immune responses for all 31 serotypes at all doses studied.

The company plans to initiate a Phase 3 study of VAX-31 by mid-2025 and announce topline data in 2026.

Vaxcyte also plans to initiate VAX-31 infant Phase 2 Study in the first quarter of 2025.