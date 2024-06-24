VCI Global To Invest Up To $30 Mln In TalkingData Group

(RTTNews) - VCI Global Ltd. (VCIG) on Monday signed an agreement to invest up to $30 million in TalkingData Group Holding Ltd.

TalkingData Group is one of Asia's largest providers of big data analytics and AI-powered solutions, serving major global brands such as Google, Yahoo, L'Oréal, PepsiCo, and Nike.

TalkingData is backed by prominent investors, including China Resources Capital, Softbank's SB China Venture Capital, JD.com, VMS Asset Management, Northern Light Venture Capital, among others.

This investment leads VCI to emerge as a substantial shareholder in TalkingData as well as granting VCI exclusive rights for TalkingData's data AI products and services in Southeast Asia, thereby enhancing its footprint in the rapidly expanding data analytics sector.

TalkingData intends to leverage VCI Global's expertise in both capital markets and technology to strengthen its presence and capabilities in Southeast Asia

Last year, CR Capital led the previous funding round for TalkingData at a valuation of $1.13 billion.

Looking ahead, TalkingData plans to pursue a public listing on the US market in the near future, reflecting its ambitions for continued growth and market leadership.