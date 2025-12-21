Staples Aktie
WKN: 876951 / ISIN: US8550301027
|
21.12.2025 04:05:01
VDC vs. FSTA: Comparing Two Similar Consumer Staples ETFs
The Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) (NYSEMKT:VDC) and the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) (NYSEMKT:FSTA) both target U.S. consumer staples, but VDC stands out for its much larger assets under management (AUM) and longer track record.Both funds aim to capture the U.S. consumer staples sector, making them potential core options for those seeking defensive equity exposure. This comparison looks at how FSTA measures up to VDC across cost, performance, risk, liquidity, and portfolio construction.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
