Velo3D And Amaero Forge Exclusive Five-Year Supply Agreement For Advanced 3D Printing Powders

(RTTNews) - Velo3D, Inc. (VLDX), Tuesday announced a five-year exclusive supply agreement with Amaero Ltd to provide critical materials for mission-critical 3D printed parts.

Under the agreement, Amaero will supply Velo3D with Niobium C103 and other refractory alloy powders, including Molybdenum, Tantalum, Tungsten, and Zirconium, while also being a preferred supplier for titanium alloy powders. This partnership aims to boost domestic manufacturing capabilities and support the re-shoring of advanced manufacturing to the U.S.

Amaero's projected revenue from C103 and titanium alloy powder sales during the five-year term is expected to reach approximately $22 million, based on demand estimates. However, actual revenue may vary depending on Velo3D's production requirements. Velo3D will exclusively use Amaero's powders for its 3D printing production, including its Rapid Production Solutions (RPS) initiative, and will dedicate specialized machines to this production.

The collaboration allows Velo3D to qualify Amaero's spherical powders and develop exclusive print parameters for their use on Velo3D Sapphire printers. This includes the integration of C103 and refractory alloy powders into new machine sales, enhancing 3D printing capabilities for industries requiring parts with high-temperature and extreme condition performance, such as aerospace and defense.

Velo3D's CEO, Dr. Arun Jeldi, emphasized the importance of this agreement in supporting the U.S. manufacturing renaissance, with Velo3D's proprietary print parameters playing a pivotal role in this effort. The collaboration strengthens Velo3D's position as a leader in the metal 3D printing sector, particularly in high-value manufacturing for critical industries.

Amaero's Chairman and CEO, Hank J. Holland, highlighted the company's commitment to addressing vulnerabilities in the domestic supply chain and scaling its production capabilities, with plans to invest approximately A$72 million by FY2026. This investment includes the commissioning of industry-leading atomizers to produce high-quality refractory and titanium alloy powders, which are critical to the growth of metal additive manufacturing in the U.S.

The partnership between Velo3D and Amaero signifies a critical step in advancing U.S. domestic manufacturing and additive manufacturing technologies, positioning both companies to lead in the rapidly evolving 3D printing sector.

Tuesday VLDX closed at $0.4811 or 13.20% higher on the OTC Markets OTCPK.