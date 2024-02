Crealogix Holding AG / Key word(s): Tender Offer

Vencora UK Limited finalizes acquisition of Crealogix Holding AG with 99.07% stake



Vencora UK Limited (“Vencora”) today announces the settlement of its public tender offer for all publicly held shares in CREALOGIX Holding AG (“CREALOGIX”) with a nominal value of CHF 8.00 each and the consummation of a share purchase agreement by and among Vencora and certain CREALOGIX shareholders.



Following the settlement of the public tender offer and the consummation of the the share purchase agreement, Vencora directly and indirectly holds 1,391,622 CREALOGIX shares in aggregate, representing 99.07% of the issued share capital and voting rights of CREALOGIX.



As set forth in further detail in the offer prospectus, Vencora intends to initiate squeeze-out proceedings and to have the shares of CREALOGIX delisted from SIX Swiss Exchange, and to have CREALOGIX apply for an exemption from certain disclosure and publicity obligations under the listing rules of SIX Exchange Regulation AG.



