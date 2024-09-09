Ventas Releases 2023-2024 Corporate Sustainability Report

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) ("Ventas” or the "Company”) today announced the release of its 2023-2024 Corporate Sustainability Report ("CSR”). The report details the Company’s environmental, social and governance initiatives to support the growth and success of its business and to advance the Company’s vital mission of helping a large and rapidly growing aging population live longer, healthier, happier lives. The CSR is available at www.ventasreit.com/csr2024.

"With the country facing a historic demographic shift, our work to enable exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population has never been more important,” said Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our rigorous, data-driven approach to corporate sustainability enhances our portfolio, which sits at the center of the longevity economy. It further positions Ventas to meet the unprecedented demographic demand for our properties. Through capital investment, analytics, talent and expertise, we are building sustainable value for our shareholders, residents, care providers, tenants, employees and communities.”

The CSR outlines Ventas’s corporate sustainability priorities that are most impactful to the Company and its stakeholders under three pillars:

Enabling Sustainable Environments and Strong Communities: Ventas’s environmental sustainability, operational excellence, responsible growth and community initiatives enhance the quality of its properties, strengthen relationships and support long-term sustainable value creation. The first healthcare REIT to commit to net zero operational carbon emissions, Ventas is advancing a robust plan to meet its goal by 2040. The Company’s actions are designed to lower energy and maintenance costs at its properties, create more resilient assets, improve air quality and occupant comfort, mitigate risk and enhance tenant and resident attraction and retention. Engaging Exceptional People: Ventas invests in attracting, developing and engaging the best talent across disciplines to advance its mission and achieve long-term success. The Company encourages collaboration, recognizes individuals for their unique strengths and provides resources that enable personal and professional success. Ventas strives to create an inclusive, equitable and high-performing culture that drives better business outcomes. Leading in Governance and Transparency: Ventas’s commitment to best-in-class corporate governance, transparency, risk management and accountability provides a strong foundation as the Company executes on its strategy and creates long-term, sustainable value for shareholders and all stakeholders.

Ventas continues to earn global recognition for sustainability leadership and accomplishments. Recent awards and recognitions include:

#1 Listed Healthcare REIT in the GRESB global ESG real estate assessment since 2017

ENERGY STAR ® Partner of the Year in Energy Management for 4 th consecutive year with Sustained Excellence designation for 2 nd consecutive year

100 Top Corporate Citizens list by 3BL’s for the 4 th consecutive year

consecutive year America’s Most Responsible Companies list by Newsweek for the 4 th consecutive year

consecutive year Top-Rated ESG Regional Company by Morningstar Sustainalytics for the 2nd consecutive year

About the Report

The Ventas Corporate Sustainability Report is based on the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Sustainability Reporting Framework, which is used to report about an organization’s impacts on the economy, the environment and society using ESG metrics. Ventas has incorporated additional climate disclosures aligned with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Additional information about the Company’s sustainability initiatives is available at www.ventasreit.com/esg-reports.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. With approximately 1,350 properties in North America and the United Kingdom, Ventas occupies an essential role in the longevity economy. The Company’s growth is fueled by its approximately 800 senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments. The Ventas portfolio also includes outpatient medical buildings, research centers and healthcare facilities. The Company aims to deliver outsized performance by leveraging its unmatched operational expertise, data-driven insights from its Ventas OITM platform, extensive relationships and strong financial position. Ventas’s seasoned team of talented professionals shares a commitment to excellence, integrity and a common purpose of helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives.

