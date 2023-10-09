|
09.10.2023 22:41:44
Ventyx Biosciences Announces Positive Results From Trial Of VTX002 For Ulcerative Colitis
(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX), Monday announced positive results from the Phase 2 trial of VTX002, a novel oral S1P1 receptor modulator, in patients with moderate-to-severely active ulcerative colitis (UC).
"We are very excited to share the positive Phase 2 results for VTX002, which we believe establish VTX002 as a potential best-in-disease oral therapy for UC based on its combined efficacy and safety profile," said Raju Mohan, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer.
The Phase 2 trial of VTX002 was a 13-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of two oral doses of VTX002 in patients with moderate-to-severely active UC.
The company said that 28% of patients on the 60 mg dose and 24% of patients on the 30 mg dose achieved the primary endpoint of clinical remission at Week 13 compared to 11% of patients on placebo.
